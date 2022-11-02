PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Charlotte Knights unveil new color scheme, logo and uniform

Charlotte Knights new logo
Charlotte Knights new logo(Charlotte Knights)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 8:36 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Ahead of their 10th year in Uptown Charlotte, the Charlotte Knights minor league baseball team has unveiled a new primary color scheme, logo and uniform set.

The Knights new logo will now primarily feature blue, which makes the team’s colors synonymous with the Carolina Panthers, Charlotte Hornets and Charlotte FC.

“As we prepare to enter our tenth year back in the city of Charlotte, we thought it was the right time to make an even stronger connection,” said Knights’ General Manager Rob Egan. “It began with opening this beautiful ballpark in Uptown in 2014, continued with changing our official abbreviation to CLT in 2021, and is furthered by modernizing our brand and aligning with the palette of professional sports teams in Charlotte. Our new primary color, Knights Blue, is the right fit at the right time. It’s All Charlotte!”

VIEW BRAND GUIDELINES HERE

In all, the Knights unveiled three new jerseys (home, road and alternate), three new on-field caps and a new identity fit for the Queen City. The logo also continues to feature Knights Gold, Knights Silver and Knights Black, colors synonymous with royalty.

The brand refresh was brought to life by David Ruckman of David C. Ruckman Creative. The development process began in November of 2021 when Ruckman started the early design phases with members of the Knights front office.

“Words cannot express my gratitude at this point,” Ruckman said. “Even after my nine years working with the Charlotte Knights, we still find new ways to work, have fun and be creative together. It doesn’t get any better than that.”

Merchandise featuring all of the team’s new logos and colors are available now in the Charlotte Knights online store at https://knights.milbstore.com/. The Knights Team Store will also be open to the public and stocked with all of the new merchandise beginning at 10 AM on Wednesday, November 2.

Fans will be able to see the Knights in action wearing the new uniforms on Friday, March 31 for the team’s 2023 Opening Knight at Truist Field.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

