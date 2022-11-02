PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Catawba County man convicted for child sexual offenses, incest rape

The incidents took place from late 2016 through 2020.
Jonathan Lail will serve an active prison sentence for child sexual offenses.
Jonathan Lail will serve an active prison sentence for child sexual offenses.
By Cheri Pruitt
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 10:37 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CATAWBA, N.C. (WBTV) - The Catawba County Superior Court sentenced a man to over 90 years in prison for sexual offenses with a child on Tuesday afternoon.

The incidents took place from late 2016 through 2020.

According to authorities, the victim said that the abuse began when she was nine years old and living in Texas. The abuse continued when she moved to Conover and Newton until she was 13 years old.

“You didn’t break me. You pushed me, you pushed me, and pushed me again, but you didn’t break me,” the now 16-year-old victim said to Lail prior to sentencing.

After a seven-day trial, the Catawba County Superior Court gave Lail an active jail sentence of 66 to 95 years after he was found guilty of statutory rape of a child by an adult, statutory rape of a child younger than 15, two counts of indecent liberties with a child, incest with a child under the age of 13 and incest with a child 13 years of age by the 12-member jury panel.

“This case has created heavy hearts to many in this courtroom,” Judge Eady-Williams said as she addressed the defendant. “You had an opportunity, and you blew it in a major way … You put her in harm’s way. You were the threat.”

Lail will serve his sentence in the North Carolina Division of Adult Corrections.

