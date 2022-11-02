PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Burke County deputies searching for man that has been missing almost two months

Jason JamesLee Sheffield is listed as 5-foot-8, 160 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes.
Jason Sheffield
Jason Sheffield(Burke County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man that has been missing for almost two months.

Deputies say 31-year-old Jason JamesLee Sheffield was reported missing by his family on Aug. 28, 2022, and then again on Oct. 22.

The family last saw Sheffield on Aug. 28 on South Fork Avenue. Following interviews with known associates of Sheffield, investigators located a family member that gave Sheffield a ride to his residence on Teague Avenue on Sept. 19. However, he has not been seen or heard from since.

Also Read: Suspects wanted for spending nearly $1,000 with stolen credit cards at Target

Sheffield is listed as 5-foot-8, 160 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Sheffield is known to visit the areas of Drexel, Morganton and the Hickory area in Catawba County.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with any information about Jason Sheffield’s whereabouts is asked to call the Burke County Emergency Communications Center’s non-emergency number of 828-438-5500.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family of Ahylea Willard is continuing their push for someone to come forward with...
‘Sunday was horrible for me’: Family of murdered 32-year-old woman pushes for answers
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
Breaking News
Medic: Three injured in multi-car crash near South Carolina border
Police dispel social media posts connecting serial killer with deaths of women in Charlotte
This is a photo of Adam Zimmer of the Minnesota Vikings NFL football team. This image reflects...
Bengals offensive analyst Adam Zimmer dies at 38

Latest News

Matthews stolen card suspects
Suspects wanted for spending nearly $1,000 with stolen credit cards at Target
Brodrick Sullivan was sentenced in federal court on Tuesday.
Salisbury man sentenced to 12 years prison on drug charges
Shooting in Steele Creek Division
Pizza delivery driver shot during carjacking in Steele Creek
Student Ambassadors reach out to prospective students, participate in events, assist with the...
Rowan-Cabarrus Community College selects new Student Ambassadors