Burke County deputies searching for man that has been missing almost two months

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man that has been missing for almost two months.

Deputies say 31-year-old Jason JamesLee Sheffield was reported missing by his family on Aug. 28, 2022, and then again on Oct. 22.

The family last saw Sheffield on Aug. 28 on South Fork Avenue. Following interviews with known associates of Sheffield, investigators located a family member that gave Sheffield a ride to his residence on Teague Avenue on Sept. 19. However, he has not been seen or heard from since.

Sheffield is listed as 5-foot-8, 160 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Sheffield is known to visit the areas of Drexel, Morganton and the Hickory area in Catawba County.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with any information about Jason Sheffield’s whereabouts is asked to call the Burke County Emergency Communications Center’s non-emergency number of 828-438-5500.

