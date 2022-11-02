‘Bethany’s Butterflies’: Charlotte mom creates foundation in late daughter’s name to help other families

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte mom says she is determined to turn the horror of her 12-year-old’s death into something beautiful.

Throughout the years we’ve shared Bethany’s battle with a rare neurological disorder as a part of Molly’s Kids.

Her mother Abby was the first parent to publicly give her child CBD oils before they were legal, in an effort to show how they could help sick kids.

Her bravery helped change North Carolina state law, and she believes it gave her daughter six more years to live.

Bethany lost her fight with Dravet Syndrome in May 2021.

“There was a morning in February before we lost Bethany where she lifted all of her tubes and all of her wires into her hands and she looked me right in the eye and said, ‘mom, I’m tired,’” Abby said. “And I was like, ‘okay well let’s lay down and get comfy and take a nap and she said ‘no mom, and looked right at me and said mom, ‘I’m ready.”

She says it was hard to hear but also gave her peace.

“I look at it as if my daughter is able to tell me that, then I need to respect that and that is exactly what we did that day,” she said.

Abby is honest about her daughter’s struggle, and her own.

“The amount of financial stress that we went through the entire 12 years was unbelievable,” she said. “We were super grateful for everybody that came forward that would help us, and that is exactly what we want to be able to do for others.”

She created Bethany’s Butterflies Foundation to provide families with the resources needed to improve the lives of children with severe complex neurological, developmental and behavioral health challenges.

“Being able to get something for children that can’t speak and give them a device that helps them to be able to talk and communicate with their family members, that maybe they’ve never communicated with before,” she said. “Right now we’re doing a birthday party, all they want for their five-year-old is a birthday party and they want to be able to celebrate her. We want to try to do it in the way that Bethany would want it.”

She wants Bethany to live on through the foundation’s work.

“Bethany loved everyone else around her being happy,” she said. “She thought she lived in a fairytale world, and wanted you to be a part of it, and that is what I want to do as much as I can going forward. I want to help these families that are suffering in the darkest days, and we just want to brighten it a little bit.”

The Bethany’s Butterflies Foundation has an upcoming gala on November 18th. To learn more, click here.

