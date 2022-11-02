PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
2 hospitalized, multiple exposed as Charlotte Fire responds to carbon monoxide leak in south Charlotte

Medic says 15 people were evaluated for exposure
Carbon Monoxide exposure in south Charlotte
Carbon Monoxide exposure in south Charlotte(Charlotte Fire)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
DILWORTH, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte Fire Department is evaluating a carbon monoxide leak in south Charlotte.

Firefighters are evaluating the carbon monoxide levels on East Boulevard.

Medic says 15 people were evaluated for exposure and that two of those people were transported to Novant Hospital. The mass casualty bus is on scene.

Sky 3 over Carbon Monoxide leak
Sky 3 over Carbon Monoxide leak(WBTV)

More details will be provided when available.

