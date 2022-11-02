2 hospitalized, multiple exposed as Charlotte Fire responds to carbon monoxide leak in south Charlotte
Medic says 15 people were evaluated for exposure
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
DILWORTH, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte Fire Department is evaluating a carbon monoxide leak in south Charlotte.
Firefighters are evaluating the carbon monoxide levels on East Boulevard.
Medic says 15 people were evaluated for exposure and that two of those people were transported to Novant Hospital. The mass casualty bus is on scene.
More details will be provided when available.
