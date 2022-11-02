2 hospitalized, multiple exposed as Charlotte Fire responds to carbon monoxide leak in south Charlotte

DILWORTH, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte Fire Department is evaluating a carbon monoxide leak in south Charlotte.

Firefighters are evaluating the carbon monoxide levels on East Boulevard.

Medic says 15 people were evaluated for exposure and that two of those people were transported to Novant Hospital. The mass casualty bus is on scene.

Sky 3 over Carbon Monoxide leak (WBTV)

More details will be provided when available.

Charlotte Fire is currently on scene at the 1300 block of East Boulevard evaluating carbon monoxide levels. Building has been evacuated. 11 patients have been evaluated for exposure, two of those have been transported to an area hospital. pic.twitter.com/Zq6EJ6JhtZ — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) November 2, 2022

