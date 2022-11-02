PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

19-year-old arrested following Statesville car chase that ended in crash

Authorities ran the car’s information through a national database and learned that the car was stolen from Rowan County.
Anthony Sadler was charged with several car felonies.
Anthony Sadler was charged with several car felonies.(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Iredell County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a man after a car chase near W. Front Street at N. Oakland Ave.

Deputies attempted to stop a vehicle on Oct. 25 for a registration violation and the driver failed to stop, leading to a pursuit before the vehicle was lost sight of.

One of the Iredell County deputies searched the area and located it at the dead end of Waverly Place. The vehicle crashed into a guard rail and the driver fled on food.

Deputies got a description of the driver and established a perimeter in the area and deployed Canine Bosco.

Canine Bosco located the driver, who was identified as 19-year-old Anthony Sadler. He was arrested

Authorities ran the car’s information through a national database and learned that the car was stolen from Rowan County. Sadler also has a warrant for his arrest for felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle out of Rowan for another vehicle.

Sadler was arrested and sent to an Iredell Detention Center. Sadler was charged with felony flee/elude arrest with motor Vehicle, Felony Possession of stolen motor vehicle, misdemeanor reckless driving, misdemeanor speeding, misdemeanor registration plate not displayed, misdemeanor no operators license, infraction drive left of center, infraction failure to stop-steady red light, infraction failure to stop sign, and infraction unsafe movement. Sadler had an outstanding warrant for Felony Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle.

Sadler is under a $45,000 secured bond.

Also: Police: Infant found in backseat of car used in high-speed chase into Catawba Co.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family of Ahylea Willard is continuing their push for someone to come forward with...
‘Sunday was horrible for me’: Family of murdered 32-year-old woman pushes for answers
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
Breaking News
Medic: Three injured in multi-car crash near South Carolina border
Police dispel social media posts connecting serial killer with deaths of women in Charlotte
This is a photo of Adam Zimmer of the Minnesota Vikings NFL football team. This image reflects...
Bengals offensive analyst Adam Zimmer dies at 38

Latest News

CMPD: pizza delivery driver shot in Steele Creek
Suspects accused if five murders plead guilty
Jason Sheffield
Burke County deputies searching for man that has been missing almost two months
Matthews stolen card suspects
Suspects wanted for spending nearly $1,000 with stolen credit cards at Target