19-year-old arrested following Statesville car chase that ended in crash

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Iredell County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a man after a car chase near W. Front Street at N. Oakland Ave.

Deputies attempted to stop a vehicle on Oct. 25 for a registration violation and the driver failed to stop, leading to a pursuit before the vehicle was lost sight of.

One of the Iredell County deputies searched the area and located it at the dead end of Waverly Place. The vehicle crashed into a guard rail and the driver fled on food.

Deputies got a description of the driver and established a perimeter in the area and deployed Canine Bosco.

Canine Bosco located the driver, who was identified as 19-year-old Anthony Sadler. He was arrested

Authorities ran the car’s information through a national database and learned that the car was stolen from Rowan County. Sadler also has a warrant for his arrest for felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle out of Rowan for another vehicle.

Sadler was arrested and sent to an Iredell Detention Center. Sadler was charged with felony flee/elude arrest with motor Vehicle, Felony Possession of stolen motor vehicle, misdemeanor reckless driving, misdemeanor speeding, misdemeanor registration plate not displayed, misdemeanor no operators license, infraction drive left of center, infraction failure to stop-steady red light, infraction failure to stop sign, and infraction unsafe movement. Sadler had an outstanding warrant for Felony Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle.

Sadler is under a $45,000 secured bond.

