WBTV to air the 76th annual Novant Health Thanksgiving Parade

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Novant Health Thanksgiving Parade returns to light up the night on Tryon Street in Charlotte once again this year.

The parade will step off at 5:30 p.m. on Thanksgiving Eve, Nov. 23. WBTV is once again the parade’s media sponsor and will air the parade live at 6 p.m.

More than 100,000 people lined Tryon Street for the 2021 parade, and officials hope to make the 2022 parade even bigger.

"Illuminated Imagination" Thanksgiving Parade lit up the night with the glow of magic, shopping, food and creativity.

“Gathering in person for the holidays is something so many of us have anticipated for over a year,” said Jesse Cureton, executive vice president and chief consumer officer of Novant Health, in a released statement. “As we prepare to celebrate the 76th annual Novant Health Thanksgiving Parade I’m reminded of the rich history and traditions that the parade brings to our community. We are proud to announce our continued partnership as title sponsor of the parade for the next five years and look forward to kicking off a healthy holiday season!”

This year’s Grand Marshal is Olivia Reardon, representing the Olivia Strong Foundation.

Olivia’s battle with pediatric cancer inspired the Reardon family to create and fund, The Olivia Strong Foundation. The Olivia Strong Foundation recently gifted $500,000 to Novant Health Hemby Children’s Hospital with a commitment to ending childhood cancer and ensuring kids with pediatric cancer can remain kids.

The parade will feature local, regional, and national talent and performers as well as floats, larger-than-life balloons, marching bands, and dance units.

“This is a wonderful time to celebrate the holidays in Charlotte and we look forward to making new memories for our attendees,” said Robert Krumbine, chief creative officer for Charlotte Center City Partners, and parade producer, in a released statement. “Celebrating an event for 76 years is not something to take lightly. The Novant Health Thanksgiving Eve Parade has made Charlotte a destination for the Carolinas to come together and kick off the holiday season for years to come.”

The parade is free to view, and spectators are encouraged to find a spot on Tryon Street between 9th Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Curb seating with an unobstructed view can be reserved with a $35 VIP ticket. Purchase yours today at

novanthealththanksgivingparade.com/tickets.

