Unseasonably warm temperatures for the start of November

Temperatures tonight will be cool, dipping into the low to middle 50s.
Dense fog and low clouds this morning will slowly break and give way to more sunshine with warm afternoon temperatures rebounding to the middle 70s.
By Al Conklin
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 7:31 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Dense fog and low clouds this morning will slowly break and give way to more sunshine with warm afternoon temperatures rebounding to the middle 70s.

  • FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Morning fog, warmer afternoon
  • TREND: Mainly dry, above-normal temperatures for sure
  • WEEKEND: Shower possibility, especially for the mountains

Mostly cloudy tonight with cool overnight readings in the low to middle 50s.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy as well, as a weak disturbance drifts across the region, but warm and mainly dry conditions are still anticipated. Highs will back off just a little bit to the lower 70s Wednesday afternoon.

Thursday and Friday will be pleasant with mostly sunny skies and warm afternoon readings in the middle 70s. We’ll hold in the 70s over the weekend, but a small shower risk, especially for the mountains, enters the picture Saturday and Sunday.

Tropical Update: Tropical Storm Lisa in the central Caribbean Sea now is forecast to intensify into a Category one hurricane before making landfall along the coast of Belize late Wednesday. Lisa is no threat to any part of the United States.

Hope you have a terrific Tuesday!

- Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

