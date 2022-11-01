PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Troopers: 1 killed in Watauga Co. crash, alcohol believed to be a factor

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Watauga Co., N.C. (WBTV) - A Sugar Grove man is behind bars after a believed drunk driving crash killed one person and critically injured another.

According to troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 8:15 a.m. on Halloween in the area of U.S. 321 and Phillips Branch Road.

A 2008 Ford F250, driven by Jeremy Daniel Denney, was headed north, ran off to the right, overcorrected, crossed the center line, and hit a 2012 Ford Escape before hitting a southbound 2002 Ford F250, troopers said.

Denney received minor injuries. The driver of the Escape was seriously injured and taken to the Watauga Medical Center.

Raymond Jefferidge Kerley III, the driver of the 2002 Ford, died at the scene.

Troopers say alcohol impairment on Denney’s part contributed to the crash.

He was charged with felony death by vehicle, felony serious injury by vehicle, driving while impaired, and reckless driving and given a $100,000 bond.

