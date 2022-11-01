Salisbury-Rowan NAACP hosts annual Freedom Fund banquet on Saturday

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - After two years of virtually hosting the Freedom Fund Banquet, the Salisbury-Rowan NAACP is gearing up to host an in person Freedom Fund Banquet on Saturday, November 5 at West End Plaza. The theme of the 28th annual banquet is “Celebrating our legacy, cultivating our future.”

“As our first in-person banquet since the pandemic, we are looking forward to bringing our community together for the annual Freedom Fund Banquet this year,” said Salisbury-Rowan NAACP President Gemale A. Black. “It will be a time to reflect on the milestones we have accomplished, hear from our keynote speaker to be encouraged to continue the fight for justice, and to honor community members and businesses that have supported the work of our local NAACP. We invite everyone to join the Salisbury-Rowan NAACP to highlight the unity in our community and those who help us continue to live out the NAACP’s mission.”

The keynote speaker for this year’s banquet is President and CEO of the NAACP Derrick Johnson.

This event will include dinner, an inspirational message from a dynamic keynote speaker, entertainment, and recognition of this year’s awardees that have impacted the community. The Freedom Fund Banquet is the largest fundraiser for the Salisbury-Rowan NAACP, whose mission is to ensure the political, educational, social, and economic equality of rights of all persons and to eliminate race-based discrimination.

The doors will open at 5 p.m. and the banquet begins at 6 p.m. To purchase tickets, for $50, please visit SalisburyNAACPFreedomFund.eventbrite.com.

A limited number of tickets will be sold at the door. For more information or to become a sponsor contact Freedom Fund Chair Linda Black at linda.black@salisburyrowannaacp.org.

