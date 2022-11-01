PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Salisbury-Rowan NAACP hosts annual Freedom Fund banquet on Saturday

The keynote speaker for this year’s banquet is President and CEO of the NAACP Derrick Johnson
The keynote speaker for this year’s banquet is President and CEO of the NAACP Derrick Johnson. T
The keynote speaker for this year’s banquet is President and CEO of the NAACP Derrick Johnson. T(Submitted photo)
By David Whisenant
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - After two years of virtually hosting the Freedom Fund Banquet, the Salisbury-Rowan NAACP is gearing up to host an in person Freedom Fund Banquet on Saturday, November 5 at West End Plaza. The theme of the 28th annual banquet is “Celebrating our legacy, cultivating our future.”

“As our first in-person banquet since the pandemic, we are looking forward to bringing our community together for the annual Freedom Fund Banquet this year,” said Salisbury-Rowan NAACP President Gemale A. Black. “It will be a time to reflect on the milestones we have accomplished, hear from our keynote speaker to be encouraged to continue the fight for justice, and to honor community members and businesses that have supported the work of our local NAACP. We invite everyone to join the Salisbury-Rowan NAACP to highlight the unity in our community and those who help us continue to live out the NAACP’s mission.”

The keynote speaker for this year’s banquet is President and CEO of the NAACP Derrick Johnson.

This event will include dinner, an inspirational message from a dynamic keynote speaker, entertainment, and recognition of this year’s awardees that have impacted the community. The Freedom Fund Banquet is the largest fundraiser for the Salisbury-Rowan NAACP, whose mission is to ensure the political, educational, social, and economic equality of rights of all persons and to eliminate race-based discrimination.

The doors will open at 5 p.m. and the banquet begins at 6 p.m. To purchase tickets, for $50, please visit SalisburyNAACPFreedomFund.eventbrite.com.

A limited number of tickets will be sold at the door. For more information or to become a sponsor contact Freedom Fund Chair Linda Black at linda.black@salisburyrowannaacp.org.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family of Ahylea Willard is continuing their push for someone to come forward with...
‘Sunday was horrible for me’: Family of murdered 32-year-old woman pushes for answers
The robber is seen on video pointing a handgun at a customer and clerk at the store.
Masked man in ‘SpongeBob’ jacket robbed Salisbury convenience store
Carlos Garcia, 36, was charged with one count of burglary of habitation with intent.
Mom shoots intruder while hiding with children in the bedroom, sheriff’s office says
Daniel Glen Printz is seen in this mugshot taken at the Rutherford County, N.C. Jail.
FBI: N.C. man a ‘serial killer’ after details revealed about his role in deaths of 4 women
Departures begin November 11 and continue select dates through December 23.
Tickets selling fast for the return of The Polar Express train ride to the N.C. Transportation Museum

Latest News

A Charlotte-area man, whose silhouette is seen here, is in limbo after his lawyer failed to...
‘He played with the dreams of a family.’ Charlotte lawyer reprimanded for handling of immigration case.
Local residents are concerned about the amount of trash found around town.
Clean it up! Citizens group wants input on how to clean up litter around Salisbury
This raffle served as a fundraiser for local conservation projects in the 15 county region that...
Salisbury-based Three Rivers Land Trust gives away 200k in prizes to TRLT Raffle winners
Cabarrus County Commissioner Chair Steve Morris was recently named co-chair of a North Carolina...
Cabarrus Commissioner Steve Morris co-chairing state broadband task force