Salisbury-based Three Rivers Land Trust gives away 200k in prizes to TRLT Raffle winners

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - From Three Rivers Land Trust: After much anticipation, Salisbury-based Three Rivers Land Trust announced prize winners for over 100 prizes, with a combined worth of over $200k to participants in their inaugural TRLT Conservation Raffle. This raffle served as a fundraiser for local conservation projects in the 15 county region that Three Rivers Land Trust serves.

Among the many prizes were a Ford F-150 STX, Subaru Crosstrek, a Tracker boat, kayaks, grills, coolers, hunting trips, various types of hunting equipment, gift cards, cash prizes, and much more. Winners of the prizes were from all over, from Piedmont locals to out of state participants, all with the common thread of wanting to support conservation efforts.

“We are so pleased with the outcome of this event,” states TRLT Executive Director Travis Morehead. “This raffle has been a long time coming, but we are so grateful for those that supported this effort. With prizes being awarded to supporters of our [TRLT] mission, and proceeds going into local conservation projects, it truly has been a win-win situation. This year was a great learning experience, and we are excited to see how this raffle with grow in the coming years.”

Philip Watson, one of the prize winners in the TRLT Conservation Raffle states, “Although I am extremely pleased to win a prize in the TRLT Conservation Raffle, I was going to be happy with the outcome even if I did not win, because at the end of the day I am supporting local conservation efforts in our area. This raffle is an awesome way to give back, with the bonus opportunity to win some incredible prizes. I can’t wait for next year!”

Supporting the raffle were numerous generous sponsors including Jeff Moose, owner of Backcountry & Beyond located in Salisbury, who commented “We take a lot of pride in our partnership with the Land Trust and believe in their conservation efforts. We want to be a part of what they are doing to keep land accessible for everyone.” Other generous sponsors also supporting conservation efforts by their participation in the raffle include Cooper Ford, Strider Subaru, RPM Cycles, Bass Pro Shops, Quality Equipment in Albemarle, Rock Outdoors, M2S E-Bikes, Grafton Archery, Skinny Wheels, REI, Bill Webb, Leon Huneycutt, River Daisy Outdoor Co., Ed’s Gun Shop, Poppies Gun & Pawn, and Smoke and Oak.

For a full list of prize winners, visit trlt.org/raffle.

To learn more about how to conserve your own lands or how you can support Three Rivers Land Trust in their conservation mission, please contact Emily Callicutt, Land Protection Specialist at Three Rivers Land Trust by calling 704-647-0302 or by email at emily@trlt.org.

