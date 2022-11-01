PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Raising awareness about Tourette Syndrome

Tourette Syndrome is a neurodevelopmental disorder that becomes evident in year childhood or adolescence.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - You’ve probably heard of Tourette Syndrome. You may even know someone who has it, but do you really know what it is?

Tourette Syndrome is a neurodevelopmental disorder that becomes evident in year childhood or adolescence. It involves motor and vocal tics, and it’s just one part of the spectrum of tic disorders.

Tomorrow on CBS Mornings, lead national correspondent David Begnaud is going to introduce us to a man named Craig Elgin.

MORE TOP STORIES: Learning how to make blown glass art with Hot Glass Alley

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family of Ahylea Willard is continuing their push for someone to come forward with...
‘Sunday was horrible for me’: Family of murdered 32-year-old woman pushes for answers
The robber is seen on video pointing a handgun at a customer and clerk at the store.
Masked man in ‘SpongeBob’ jacket robbed Salisbury convenience store
Carlos Garcia, 36, was charged with one count of burglary of habitation with intent.
Mom shoots intruder while hiding with children in the bedroom, sheriff’s office says
Daniel Glen Printz is seen in this mugshot taken at the Rutherford County, N.C. Jail.
FBI: N.C. man a ‘serial killer’ after details revealed about his role in deaths of 4 women
Departures begin November 11 and continue select dates through December 23.
Tickets selling fast for the return of The Polar Express train ride to the N.C. Transportation Museum

Latest News

Report: Best places to retire to
Tomorrow on CBS Mornings, lead national correspondent David Begnaud is going to introduce us to...
Raising awareness about Tourette Syndrome
You start with a pile of sand, then with some work and a lot of heat and you get beautiful...
Learning the basics of glassblowing
Now that Cheryl helped with a glass blown ornament, it's time to move on to something a little...
Making glassware with Hot Glass Alley