PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Police dispel social media posts connecting serial killer with deaths of women in Charlotte

CMPD says the posts have inaccurate details and are spreading misinformation.
(Source: WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department dispelled rumors circulating on social media that the recent deaths of four women in Charlotte might have been connected to a serial killer.

According to police, they were made aware of social media posts spreading that a serial killer was targeting women in Charlotte. The posts referenced death investigations and claimed them to be linked.

Also Read: ‘Sunday was horrible for me’: Family of murdered 32-year-old woman pushes for answers

CMPD says the posts have inaccurate details and are spreading misinformation.

“Several of the cases referenced are overdoses with no foul play suspected,” CMPD says. “There is no evidence at this time that any of the cases are linked. An important message to anyone on social media: spreading unverified information is harmful. Seek out facts from verified sources.”

Police say they are constantly analyzing all active investigations to see if there are any links. If there is an actual risk to the public, then CMPD always notifies the community with verified information.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family of Ahylea Willard is continuing their push for someone to come forward with...
‘Sunday was horrible for me’: Family of murdered 32-year-old woman pushes for answers
The robber is seen on video pointing a handgun at a customer and clerk at the store.
Masked man in ‘SpongeBob’ jacket robbed Salisbury convenience store
Breaking News
Medic: Three injured in multi-car crash near South Carolina border
Carlos Garcia, 36, was charged with one count of burglary of habitation with intent.
Mom shoots intruder while hiding with children in the bedroom, sheriff’s office says
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River

Latest News

It’s crunch time for voters and election workers.
One week out: Mecklenburg prepares for Election Day
Delgado was arrested for assault with a machete.
Iredell County man arrested for machete assault while breaking into home
Decarlos Freshley
Police: 3 injured in machete assault in Gastonia, suspect arrested
Issues a week ahead from midterm elections