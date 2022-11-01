Police dispel social media posts connecting serial killer with deaths of women in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department dispelled rumors circulating on social media that the recent deaths of four women in Charlotte might have been connected to a serial killer.

According to police, they were made aware of social media posts spreading that a serial killer was targeting women in Charlotte. The posts referenced death investigations and claimed them to be linked.

CMPD says the posts have inaccurate details and are spreading misinformation.

“Several of the cases referenced are overdoses with no foul play suspected,” CMPD says. “There is no evidence at this time that any of the cases are linked. An important message to anyone on social media: spreading unverified information is harmful. Seek out facts from verified sources.”

Police say they are constantly analyzing all active investigations to see if there are any links. If there is an actual risk to the public, then CMPD always notifies the community with verified information.

