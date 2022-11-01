PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Police: 3 injured in machete assault in Gastonia, suspect arrested

The suspect was arrested and criminal charges are pending.
Police Lights
Police Lights(WABI)
By Cheri Pruitt
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - The Gastonia Police Department confirms that a suspect is in custody following an assault involving a machete Tuesday morning on Redding Street.

GPD said when officers arrived at the scene they found three men all suffering from deep cut wounds. Each victim, working outside in the area when the incident occurred, said the suspected individual rode up on a bicycle and assaulted them. Additionally, the men told officers they did not know the suspect and did not know why they were assaulted.

Following the incident, GPD said that the suspect fled the area on a bicycle. The victims were transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Approximately two hours later, GPD said officers located an individual near N. Rhyne Street and Davidson Avenue who matched the suspect’s description. The suspect was stopped and officers found the suspect was in possession of a machete.

The suspect was arrested and criminal charges are pending.

