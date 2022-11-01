PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
‘Planet killer’ asteroid spotted in sun’s glare, scientists say

Astronomers said they spotted a "planet killer" asteroid lurking undetected within the glare of the sun.(NOIRLAB)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
(CNN) – As beautiful as the illustration released in the Astronomical Journal on Monday may be, what it shows is terrifying.

It’s a massive asteroid orbiting near Earth lit up by the brilliance of the sun called a “planet killer.”

Astronomers said they spotted the asteroid lurking undetected within the glare of the sun. They said it’s more than a mile wide.

One scientist said if an asteroid that big hit Earth, it “would be a mass extinction event like there hasn’t been seen on Earth in millions of years.”

However, experts said it wouldn’t happen for centuries. Even then, they don’t know the asteroid’s orbit with enough precision to say how dangerous it could become in the future.

The team said it expects to find more “planet killer” asteroids over the next couple of years.

There are already more than 27,000 near-Earth asteroids in all shapes and sizes, scientists said.

No asteroids are currently on a direct impact course with Earth, but detecting the threat of near-Earth objects that could cause massive damage is a primary focus of NASA and other space organizations around the world.

