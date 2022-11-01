Ongoing feud leads to shots fired, charges filed in Gold Hill

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Three adults and a juvenile face charges after a shooting incident in Gold Hill on Monday.

Rowan County deputies say they were called to an address on Liberty Road just before 3:30 p.m. A resident called to report that someone had driven to their home and fired shots at them.

While the deputies were responding to that call, they received another call from the driver of a van from a local extermination company. That driver said that his van had been struck by bullets while at the same location on Liberty Road.

Deputies determined that the residents on Liberty Road were targeted based on “an ongoing argument, believed to be drug-related.” They say the suspects drove to the home “opening fire on this day.”

The victims had to hide behind vehicles in the yard to avoid being shot, according to the report. No one was hurt, but the house was damaged by the shots.

The victims were able to tell deputies who they believed fired the shots, and provided an address. Deputies found the suspects driving on E. Ridge Road and were able to make a traffic stop.

Miguel Vicente Lopez, 40, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill or inflict serious injury, discharging a firearm into occupied property, assault with a deadly weapon, injury to personal property, injury to real property, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and no operator license. Bond was set at $750,000.

Daniel Lynn James, 20, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill or inflict serious injury, discharging a firearm into occupied property, assault with a deadly weapon, injury to personal property, and injury to real property. Bond is $750,000.

Carson Lee James, 18, is charged with conspiracy and possession of marijuana. Bond was set at $50,000.

A 14-year-old was also charged.

