One week out: Mecklenburg prepares for Election Day

With more than 120,000 ballots cast so far, Friday is expected to be the biggest turnout this week.
By Lileana Pearson
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s crunch time for voters and election workers.

“It keeps getting bigger and bigger as the weeks go on,” Mecklenburg county Board of Elections director Michael Dickerson said.

With more than 120,000 ballots cast so far, Friday is expected to be the biggest turnout this week.

“Everything is holding up, everyone has a chance to vote so, so far so good,” Dickerson said.

Also Read: Charlotte voters to decide on $50 million bond for affordable housing

The huge number of early and absentee voters means line and polling locations should be less crowded on the 8th.

“We thought this would be a good idea to get involved in American politics and have our little say,” Amir Mirziad said.

Mirziad is a first-time voter after moving to the states from Thailand. He chose early voting when he stopped by the library and realized he could get registered and vote in one go.

“If we’re going to complain about anything or say anything that’s great about this city or this state or this country we should be involved in the process and the choices being made,” Mirziad said.

Early voting ends Saturday, after that, you’ll have to wait for election day itself. Dickerson reports it’s been a smooth lead-up as they have trained up poll workers and prepared for the big count on election night.

“These are very important, that we all get out and support our candidate and that we all get out and make out choices,” Dickerson said.

You can no longer request an absentee ballot, all requests had to be put in by 5 pm Tuesday the 1st. All absentee ballots need to be turned in, in person, by the 8th or postmarked by November 8th.

