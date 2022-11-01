Northwest Charlotte intersection closed after crash takes down power lines

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A car crash at a busy intersection near Interstate 485 in northwest Charlotte may leave early morning commuters struggling to get to work on time.

Officials say the crash happened around 4 a.m. on Oakdale Road, near Miranda Road and close to the post office.

While there were no injuries, the car hit a power pole. Crews on scene say the power lines are now so low, someone could reach up and touch them.

Duke Energy is reporting only one customer does not have power.

Commuters should find an alternate route and avoid the area.

