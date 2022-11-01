PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Northwest Charlotte intersection closed after crash takes down power lines

Commuters should avoid the area.
Medic said no injuries were reported, but the area will still take a while to reopen as crews repair downed power lines.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 5:47 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A car crash at a busy intersection near Interstate 485 in northwest Charlotte may leave early morning commuters struggling to get to work on time.

Officials say the crash happened around 4 a.m. on Oakdale Road, near Miranda Road and close to the post office.

While there were no injuries, the car hit a power pole. Crews on scene say the power lines are now so low, someone could reach up and touch them.

Duke Energy is reporting only one customer does not have power.

Commuters should find an alternate route and avoid the area.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The robber is seen on video pointing a handgun at a customer and clerk at the store.
Masked man in ‘SpongeBob’ jacket robbed Salisbury convenience store
Carlos Garcia, 36, was charged with one count of burglary of habitation with intent.
Mom shoots intruder while hiding with children in the bedroom, sheriff’s office says
Departures begin November 11 and continue select dates through December 23.
Tickets selling fast for the return of The Polar Express train ride to the N.C. Transportation Museum
Daniel Glen Printz is seen in this mugshot taken at the Rutherford County, N.C. Jail.
FBI: N.C. man a ‘serial killer’ after details revealed about his role in deaths of 4 women
Carolina Panthers place kicker Eddy Pineiro (4) reacts after missing an extra point during the...
Kicker woes: Panthers miss game-winning extra point, field goal, lose to Falcons

Latest News

Power lines down on Oakdale Road
Crash takes down power lines, shuts down busy northwest Charlotte intersection
Loretta Lynn and Phyllis Jones
Gaston County woman recounts friendship with country queen Loretta Lynn
Voters to decide on bonds for City of Charlotte
Charlotte voters to decide on $50 million bond for affordable housing
A large crowd is expected to gather in Concord Saturday night for the second annual U.S....
U.S. Veterans Hall of Fame hosting annual induction ceremony Saturday