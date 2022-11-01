PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
New Food Lion in Cleveland to open on Wednesday

First 100 customers to receive free mystery Food Lion gift card valued up to $200 and other giveaways
The new Food Lion is in the location of the former IGA grocery store.
The new Food Lion is in the location of the former IGA grocery store.(West Rowan News, Events, and Fun Facebook page)
By David Whisenant
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Food Lion press release: Beginning Nov. 2, neighbors in Cleveland, NC, will be able to nourish their families at their new Food Lion. The new store, located at 11745 Statesville Blvd., Cleveland, NC 27013, will open to the public at 8 a.m. on Nov. 2, following a 7:45 a.m. ribbon-cutting ceremony.

After the ceremony, the first 100 customers in line will receive a mystery gift card valued up to $200 and free reusable shopping bag. The store will be open daily from 7 a.m. until 11 p.m. This is the fourth new store that Food Lion has opened in 2022.

“I’ve lived in Rowan County for 40 years, and I’m very excited about opening this new store to make it easier for our neighbors in Cleveland to shop at Food Lion,” said Robert Jackson, Store Manager of the new location. “I enjoy the personal interaction and bringing smiles to others in my community. It’s an honor and a pleasure to serve and nourish our neighbors, and I’m looking forward to meeting more members of our community in our new store.”

The new store features an extensive product assortment, including a variety of affordable and easy “grab-and-go” options to help make any meal easier. Customers have a selection of organic, gluten-free and plant-based items to choose from, including Nature’s Promise-brand items, which are Food Lion’s affordable brand of wholesome and organic products made with no artificial flavors, preservatives or synthetic colors.

The store is proud to also offer a wide variety of great local offerings, such as root beer from Uncle Scott’s and Abby’s Better Nut Butters, both made nearby in Mooresville, NC.

To support hunger relief in Rowan County, the store will host the Food Lion Feeds Grocery Store Gallop at 2 p.m. on Nov. 2. Representatives from two different Rowan Helping Ministries hunger-relief programs will “compete” against each other to be the first to complete a shopping list in three minute or less. Both programs will keep the groceries they shopped for, with the winner receiving a $1,000 Food Lion gift card and second place participant receiving a $500 Food Lion gift card.

Rowan Helping Ministries will also regularly collect food from the store to distribute to neighbors in need through Food Lion Feeds’ industry-leading food rescue program, in which food safe for human consumption is donated to a local feeding agency before the food spoils. Food Lion Feeds is the omnichannel retailer’s hunger-relief initiative which has donated more than 970 million meals to neighbors in need since 2014.

