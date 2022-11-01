New Food Lion in Cleveland now open

PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
By David Whisenant
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A new Food Lion grocery store is now open in Cleveland, North Carolina.

The grocery store giant made the announcement about the opening on Tuesday.

The new store is located at 11745 Statesville Blvd. and will open to the public at 8:00 a.m. on November 2, 2022, following a 7:45 a.m. special ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Food Lion said that the first 100 customers received a mystery gift card valued up to $200 and a free reusable shopping bag.

The store will be open daily from 7 a.m. until 11 p.m.

“I’ve lived in Rowan County for 40 years, and I’m very excited about opening this new store to make it easier for our neighbors in Cleveland to shop at Food Lion,” said Robert Jackson, Store Manager of the new location.

“I enjoy the personal interaction and bringing smiles to others in my community. It’s an honor and a pleasure to serve and nourish our neighbors, and I’m looking forward to meeting more members of our community in our new store.”

Representatives with Food Lion say the new store features an extensive product assortment, including a variety of affordable and easy “grab-and-go” options to help make any meal easier.

The store is proud to also offer a wide variety of great local offerings, such as root beer from Uncle Scott’s and Abby’s Better Nut Butters, both made nearby in Mooresville, NC.

To support hunger relief in Rowan County, the store will host the Food Lion Feeds Grocery Store Gallop at 2 p.m. on Nov. 2.

