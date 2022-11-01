“More lighting, better sidewalks, better streets”: Bond to improve Charlotte neighborhoods on the ballot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We’re just a week away from Election Day and WBTV is continuing to dive deeper into the bonds on the ballot in the City of Charlotte.

In total, voters will decide on a $226-million-dollar bond package that will improve housing, streets, and neighborhoods throughout the city.

The Beatties Ford/Rozzelles Ferry area is one of the six corridors that would benefit from the neighborhood’s bond if voters in Charlotte approve.

People WBTV talked to Tuesday say it’s needed, and they plan to hold the city to this commitment if it passes.

“I really hope it would help upgrade, upscale the area,” said Sarah Simons.

Randal Mcwhirter added, “you can go down Rozzelles Ferry Road and see what needs to be done.”

Nearly $30 million is on the table in the form of a bond and Charlotte voters will make the final decision.

“This current bond cycle is certainly going to target the six corridors of opportunity that the city and city council has outlined,” Janet Labar, the President & CEO of Charlotte Regional Business Alliance said.

Those corridors include:

- Beatties Ford/Rozzelles Ferry

-West Boulevard

-Freedom Drive/Wilkinson Boulevard

- Albemarle Road/Central Avenue

- Sugar Creek Road

- Graham/North Tryon Street area

“Those neighborhoods absolutely need attention, they need investment,” said Labar.

The bond would focus on intersection enhancements, bike lanes, landscaping, and storm drainage.

LeVern Howey said, “more lighting, better sidewalks, better streets.”

Mcwhirter added, “In my neighborhood alone, we have the ADA stops on the sidewalk corner, those are starting to come up.”

Some areas have already started to see improvements from previous bonds like Five Points Plaza, but more improvements are wanted.

“I hope there’s a whole lot more, looking forward to a whole lot more improvement coming because there’s a need here for improvement, Simon said.

Mcwhirter said, “I will vote for these bonds, and the reason why is because infrastructure means everything to a thriving city and that’s what we are.”

Voters at the early voting site on Beatties Ford Road tell WBTV they support the bond, and now they will make sure the city makes changes.

Outside of the six corridors of opportunity, the money would support the Ballantyne Reimagined infrastructure project and the Innovation Corridor in the University City area,” said Howey.

