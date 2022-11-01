Medic: Three injured in multi-car crash near South Carolina border
Drivers should avoid the area while crews work to clear the scene.
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 10:05 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Three people are injured and traffic is snarled from a multi-car crash on Interstate 77 in Charlotte.
The crash happened near the North/South Carolina state line on I-77 North, near Arrowhead Road. WBTV crews say traffic is backed up for miles.
Live video from the scene appeared to show at least three cars were involved, including a van tipped on its side.
Medic confirmed one person had serious injuries while two others are expected to be OK.
