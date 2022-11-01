Medic: Three injured in multi-car crash near South Carolina border

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Three people are injured and traffic is snarled from a multi-car crash on Interstate 77 in Charlotte.

The crash happened near the North/South Carolina state line on I-77 North, near Arrowhead Road. WBTV crews say traffic is backed up for miles.

This is the traffic mess on I-77 North near state line. I was driving on I-77 South to take this video, for perspective. Back up for mikes. @WBTV_News pic.twitter.com/gSuOgOmz3K — Molly Grantham WBTV (@MollyGrantham) November 1, 2022

Live video from the scene appeared to show at least three cars were involved, including a van tipped on its side.

Medic confirmed one person had serious injuries while two others are expected to be OK.

