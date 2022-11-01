PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Isolated rain develops at times this week

Another chance for a few showers returns this weekend and continues for Election Day Tuesday.
Expect mainly dry, above-normal temperatures.
By Jason Myers
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Isolated rain is possible for Wednesday, with more sunshine expected for Thursday and Friday. Another chance for a few showers returns this weekend and continues for Election Day Tuesday. Cool mornings and warm afternoons continue for the week ahead.

  • Isolated rain develops for Wednesday, especially for the NC mountains.
  • Dry and warm for Thursday and Friday, with isolated rain for the weekend.
  • Warm temperatures continue into next week, with spotty rain for Election Day.
Expect weather in the low to mid 70s this week.
Expect weather in the low to mid 70s this week.(WBTV)

Clouds will increase tonight, with overnight low temperatures cooling into the 50s for the piedmont, and 40s in the mountains.

Isolated rain is expected to develop Wednesday afternoon and evening, with mostly cloudy skies, and afternoon high temperatures in the lower 70s for the piedmont, and around 60 degrees for the mountains.

More sunshine and pleasant weather develops for the end of the work week, with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies for Thursday and Friday, with afternoon high temperatures in the mid-70s for the piedmont, and lower 60s for the mountains.

This weekend will feature isolated rain showers, with afternoon high temperatures warming into the mid to upper 70s for the piedmont, and mid-60s for the mountains.

A few rain showers may develop for early next week, as we approach Election Day Tuesday, with high temperatures expected to stay in the mid to upper 70s.

Tropical Update: There are no tropical threats to the Carolinas or U.S. right now, yet we are tracking Tropical Storm Lisa in the Caribbean, and Tropical Storm Martin in the central Atlantic Ocean. Both tropical storms are expected to strengthen into a hurricane on Wednesday; Lisa is expected to make landfall by late Wednesday in Belize, and bring heavy rainfall and damaging winds to Central America. Tropical Storm Martin is expected to move into the northern Atlantic Ocean, with no threat to land at this time.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts, check radar, see updated tropical tracks, and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Stay tuned to more updates on rain chances in the week ahead!

Meteorologist Jason Myers

