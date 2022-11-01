PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Iredell County man arrested for machete assault while breaking into home

By Cheri Pruitt
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man who broke into the home and attacked a victim with a machete.

Deputies responded to a 911 call about a fight on the 100 block of Big Forest Drive on Oct. 29.

According to authorities, Antonio Noda Delgado, 51, went inside a male victim’s house, assaulted him with a machete, and pulled out a knife demanding other victims inside the home to sit on the ground.

Delgado then stole items from the man’s house and fled in a car.

Deputies say the victims were familiar with Delgado.

Deputies searched, found, and arrested Delgado sometime later.

Delgado is serving warrants for felony robbery with a dangerous weapon, four counts of felony second-degree kidnapping, and misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon.

Delgado appeared in court and was issued a 400,000.00 dollars secured bond.

