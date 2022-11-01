Input wanted for Lynx Silver Line

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte Area Transit System is looking for your opinion on the plan to change the Lynx Silver Line route.

It would run a line from Matthews to Uptown, then out to Charlotte Douglas International airport and ending in Belmont.

There’ve been several iterations of the plan over the years.

The first phase, which is the purple line, would start at Gateway Station in Uptown and go toward Matthews.

The second phase, which is the pink line, would go west toward the airport and to Gaston County.

An online open house starts at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 1 and another at noon Nov. 2. Both can be accessed by visiting the CATS YouTube page here.

Input is requested now through Nov. 17.

