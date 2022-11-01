PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Input wanted for Lynx Silver Line

The public can submit their feedback through Nov. 17.
The Charlotte Area Transit System is looking for your opinion on the plan to change the Lynx Silver Line route.
By Sharonne Hayes
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 8:45 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
It would run a line from Matthews to Uptown, then out to Charlotte Douglas International airport and ending in Belmont.

There’ve been several iterations of the plan over the years.

[Previous coverage: Details released on proposed Lynx Silver Line route ahead of public meetings]

The first phase, which is the purple line, would start at Gateway Station in Uptown and go toward Matthews.

The second phase, which is the pink line, would go west toward the airport and to Gaston County.

An online open house starts at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 1 and another at noon Nov. 2. Both can be accessed by visiting the CATS YouTube page here.

Input is requested now through Nov. 17.

