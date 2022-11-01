PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Gov. DeSantis and Sen. Rubio open largest polling leads a week away from Election Day

Gov. DeSantis and Sen. Rubio open largest polling leads a week away from Election Day
Gov. DeSantis and Sen. Rubio open largest polling leads a week away from Election Day(DC Bureau)
By David Ade
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - A week away from Election Day and Governor Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) and Senator Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) are both showing the strongest polling advantages in their respective races.

According to RealClearPolitics’ polling averages, Gov. DeSantis is showing a 12 points lead over former governor and congressman Charlie Crist. Sen. Rubio is holding an eight point advantage over Congresswoman Val Demings (D-Fla.)

2006 was the last time a Florida gubernatorial race was won by more than two points, and 2002 was the last time a winning margin exceeded double digits. According to polling averages, Gov. DeSantis appears to be primed to surpass both marks.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family of Ahylea Willard is continuing their push for someone to come forward with...
‘Sunday was horrible for me’: Family of murdered 32-year-old woman pushes for answers
The robber is seen on video pointing a handgun at a customer and clerk at the store.
Masked man in ‘SpongeBob’ jacket robbed Salisbury convenience store
Breaking News
Medic: Three injured in multi-car crash near South Carolina border
Carlos Garcia, 36, was charged with one count of burglary of habitation with intent.
Mom shoots intruder while hiding with children in the bedroom, sheriff’s office says
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River

Latest News

Bill Galston, Brookings Institute
Political experts skeptical that political parties can gain votes from each other’s base in the midterms
Early voting stickers at a polling site in Gaston County
'We’re slightly ahead of where we were in 2018': Gaston County sees an increase in early voters
Early voting surges as NC surpasses one million ballots cast
The Rock Hill City Council voted to unanimously lower the speed limit on unposted roads.
Rock Hill City Council votes to reduce speed limits in residential neighborhoods
Cunningham, McMaster argue over same-sex marriage, abortion in only debate before election
Cunningham, McMaster argue over same-sex marriage, abortion in only debate before election