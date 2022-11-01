Former Catawba College President J. Fred Corriher has died

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - J. Fred Corriher, the 19th president of Catawba College died on Monday, according to the college.

Corriher stepped down as president on September 1, 2002--exactly ten years since his appointment in 1992. At the time of his retirement, it was noted that Corriher has often said that if cut, his veins “would bleed blue, Catawba blue.”

Corriher’s grandfather, Lotan Corriher, was a trustee at the college. Fred Corriher was a student leader at Catawba, starting with the freshman class presidency, serving as the campus photographer, vice-president and president of the student government association, winning a host of awards for service and leadership, and graduating cum laude in 1960.

Corriher was elected to the Board of Trustees in 1975, filling a seat previously held by both his father and grandfather. In 1979, he won the O.B. Michael Distinguished Alumnus Award and, in 1984 was awarded an honorary doctor of humanitarian services degree.

He served for 15 years as founding president of the North Carolina Transportation History Corporation, and was Grand Officer of the Confrérie des Chevaliers du Tastevin, an international organization devoted to the celebration of the wines of the Burgundy region of France.

He has also served on the Board of Governors of the South Rowan YMCA, which was named in his honor for his role in founding of this branch and the campaign for its new facility. Corriher has served on a number of other boards in the area and region, including banking, political groups, industrial, and service organizations. He is a former chairman of the Rowan County and Eighth Congressional District Democratic Party organizations.

In a column he wrote for the school newspaper in October 2001 marking the announcement of his retirement, Corriher wrote:

“As much as I long to return to my home in Landis, I realize that the next year must be filled with unceasing effort to achieve all this. Robert Frost, once again, sums it up best: “The woods are lovely, dark and deep. But I have promises to keep, And miles to go before I sleep.” So it is not “adieu”, but only “à bientôt”; not goodbye or farewell, but only “until we meet again.” I have come to love all of you very much and I pray God’s richest blessings on you and all others who love and serve Catawba College.”

When he retired from the presidency in 2002, the Catawba College Board of Trustees honored him and his wife Bonnie with the prestigious Adrian L. Shuford Award in and at his retirement reception in 2002 he was awarded the Order of the Longleaf Pine Award, the highest civilian honor given by the State of North Carolina. He also received a proclamation from the City of Salisbury declaring April 16, 2002. J. Fred Corriher, Jr. Day, presented by Mayor Kluttz and from the City of Landis.

Born on September 6, 1938, to Joseph Frederick Corriher Sr. and Mary Alexander Corriher in Landis, NC, he graduated from Landis High School in 1956 and from Catawba College in 1960.

According to the obituary, he served in the U.S. Army Reserve on active duty from 1961-1962, then joined his family at Corriher Mills Company in Landis as a member of the Board of Directors and assistant corporate secretary, while working as director of alumni affairs at Catawba College from 1962-1964.

Corriher was honorably discharged from the Army Reserve in 1967. From 1964 until 1972, he was the assistant to the president and corporate secretary for Corriher Mills, and in 1972, he became the executive vice president of the Linn-Corriher Corporation, then its president and chief executive officer until 1981, at which time Dominion bought the mill. During that time in 1978, he was awarded Industrial Man of the Year by the Rowan County Industrial Management Club.

In 1982, he established Corriher and Associates, a management consulting firm to the sales yarn industry, of which he was president until called upon to take the interim presidency of Catawba College, effective September 1, 1992.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the J. Fred Sr., and Mary Corriher Endowed Scholarship Fund at Catawba College. A Service of Thanksgiving will be held Saturday, November 19, 2022, at 12 noon in the Omwake-Dearborn Chapel on the campus of Catawba College, with visitation following in the Peeler Crystal Lounge of the Robertson-College Community Center.Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Corriher family, Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.

Catawba College and Summersett Funeral Home contributed to this story.

