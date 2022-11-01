PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Deputies investigate after witness says guns pointed at drivers on I-85

The witness was driving north on I-85 from Rowan into Davidson County when he reported seeing people in another car pointing guns at other drivers.(WBTV File)
By David Whisenant
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 6:16 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - No one was injured, and so far no charges have been filed, but deputies are investigating after a driver on I-85 in Davidson and Rowan County said he saw people in another car pointing guns at drivers and passengers in other cars.

According to the report, a driver called to say that he was driving north on I-85 on Wednesday night when he saw passengers in a white Nissan Altima with the weapons.

Deputies and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded and made a vehicle stop on the Nissan in Davidson County near Cotton Grove Road. Deputies from Rowan County towed the vehicle to execute a search warrant after troopers found two rifles and a handgun in the vehicle.

Deputies say that no drivers on I-85 reported having guns pointed at them.

