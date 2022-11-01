Clean it up! Citizens group wants input on how to clean up litter around Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - They’re just tired of seeing it; plastic bottles and cans, food wrappers and bags, papers and more litter the roadways and sidewalks around Salisbury. One group wants to talk about how to best clean up the mess.

Chris McNeely volunteers with the Community Appearance Commission. He thinks that getting together to talk about possible solutions is a good idea. He and the Neighborhood Leaders Alliance have scheduled a “Litter Forum” for Wednesday night at 5:30 p.m. at the Salisbury Civic Center.

McNeely says the meeting will involve speakers and break-out groups for attendees to voice their concerns and discuss solutions. Adopt-A-Street efforts are great, McNeely says, but he is hoping that more can be done.

The meeting is free and open to anyone who interested in cleaning up the city. The Civic Center is located at 315 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Avenue South in Salisbury.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.