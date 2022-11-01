PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
8-year-old girl dies after road rage shooting, police say

A black car involved in a road rage incident is shown with a bullet hole in the glass. An...
A black car involved in a road rage incident is shown with a bullet hole in the glass. An 8-year-old girl died after a road rage shooting.(Arizona's Family)
By Arizona's Family Digital News staff and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) -- An 8-year-old who was fighting for her life after being shot in a violent road rage incident last week has died, Arizona’s Family reported.

The deadly incident began as a road-rage incident involving the drivers of a Jeep Wrangler and a black car, Sgt. Brian Bower with Phoenix police said on Thursday.

Phoenix police and firefighters responded to the area of 16th Street and Greenway Parkway around 11 a.m. on Thursday.

The 48-year-old Jeep driver followed the car with three people inside, including the child, police said.

Both drivers ended up stopping at the intersection, and both men got out and began fighting in the intersection. During the fight, the 28-year-old second driver stabbed the other man before jumping back into his car, authorities said.

Police said the car driver began to drive away, but the Jeep driver pulled out a gun and began shooting. The 8-year-old girl sitting in the backseat was hit.

The two men were also hospitalized after the shooting.

Authorities previously said that the girl was hospitalized but in stable condition.

Early Tuesday morning, police confirmed that the girl, who has not been identified, passed away.

Phoenix police tell Arizona’s Family that more details are expected to be released later in the day on Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

