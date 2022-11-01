PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
67-year-old hiker found alive after missing for several days at national park

Rescue crews have found lost hiker Clinton “Preston” Smith after he went missing last week on a...
Rescue crews have found lost hiker Clinton “Preston” Smith after he went missing last week on a trail in the Buffalo National River.(KY3)
By Noah Tucker and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PONCA, Ark. (KY3/Gray News) - Officials in Arkansas say search and rescue crews have found a lost hiker.

KY3 reports rescuers were able to locate 67-year-old Clinton “Preston” Smith Tuesday afternoon after going missing from a hike at the Hemmed-in-Hollow Trail in the Buffalo National River on Oct. 27.

Crews said they found Smith about 2.5 miles from the trail along with his vehicle at the trailhead.

According to rescue crews, the 67-year-old was able to speak to them when they found him. They delivered first aid, food and water.

Newton County Sheriff Glenn Wheeler said Smith was found with no significant injuries.

Crews said the team had previously searched the area, but his movement made it difficult for them to locate him.

Authorities said the terrain around Buffalo National River could be rugged and steep. According to rangers, off-trail travel is often dangerous.

