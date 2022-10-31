U.S. Veterans Hall of Fame hosting annual induction ceremony Saturday

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - A large crowd is expected to gather in Concord Saturday night for the second annual U.S. Veterans Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

The event is being held at the Embassy Suites by Hilton in Concord.

The U.S. Veterans Hall of Fame is a nonprofit that aims to pay tribute to the men and women of prior military service who exemplify great character and service. The nonprofit also works to educate the public on the historical service and sacrifice of the nation’s veterans and gather resources that enhance the lives of veterans.

Seven people are being inducted into the hall this year, including Phyllis Wilson, a United States Army veteran. Wilson served 37 years in the Army as a Military Intelligence Voice Intercept Operator. She has served around the world and has visited more than 35 countries.

“You know, none of us are asking for this. That’s the key thing,” Wilson told WBTV in an interview. “I think it’s really important that Americans know there are still heroes and sheroes out there.”

Curtis Drafton, one of the founders of the U.S. Veterans Hall of Fame, explained why he wanted to help found the organization.

“I was homeless veteran, I know what it’s like to step out one day, go somewhere where they say, I’m gonna get benefits and resources, meaning the VA in some organizations, and then it not happen,” explained Drafton. “I promised God and myself and a couple of my brothers, if I make it through this, I will make sure that doesn’t happen for any other veteran.

Drafton also spoke about the importance of honoring the men and women who have served the United States.

“If we don’t do this, it is literally and some people say it’s cliche, it shouldn’t be. It’s literally the case where these men and women could die, their stories could die with them,” said Drafton.

