Rain, thunderstorms possible through the rest of Halloween

Grab that rain gear if you’ve got trick-or-treating plans!
High temperatures today will be in the mid to upper 60s.
By Bekah Birdsall
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Rain chances stick with us through the rest of Halloween with a few rumbles of thunder possible this evening.

  • First Alert Weather Day Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms
  • Tuesday: AM patchy fog, warmer afternoon
  • Mainly dry and warmer week ahead

Cloudy and cool for the rest of the day with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms possible this evening and night. Grab that rain gear if you’ve got trick-or-treating plans! High temperatures today will be in the mid to upper 60s. Rain chances will taper off by early Tuesday morning with areas of fog developing as temperatures drop to the upper 50s.

We’re partly cloudy and warmer for Tuesday with dry conditions for the metro area and only a stray shower in the forecast for the mountains. High temperatures will be much warmer in the mid-70s for the afternoon.

Wednesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with only a stray shower in the forecast with high temperatures in the low 70s. Nothing but sunshine for the rest of the work week with dry conditions and high temperatures in the low 70s.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Happy Halloween!

Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

