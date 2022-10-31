Rain, thunderstorms possible through the rest of Halloween

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Rain chances stick with us through the rest of Halloween with a few rumbles of thunder possible this evening.

First Alert Weather Day Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms

Tuesday: AM patchy fog, warmer afternoon

Mainly dry and warmer week ahead



Cloudy and cool for the rest of the day with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms possible this evening and night. Grab that rain gear if you’ve got trick-or-treating plans! High temperatures today will be in the mid to upper 60s. Rain chances will taper off by early Tuesday morning with areas of fog developing as temperatures drop to the upper 50s.

We'll see rain chances through the rest of the Halloween afternoon and evening. (Source: WBTV)

We’re partly cloudy and warmer for Tuesday with dry conditions for the metro area and only a stray shower in the forecast for the mountains. High temperatures will be much warmer in the mid-70s for the afternoon.

Wednesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with only a stray shower in the forecast with high temperatures in the low 70s. Nothing but sunshine for the rest of the work week with dry conditions and high temperatures in the low 70s.

We'll see wet weather for Halloween, followed by mainly dry and warmer for the rest of the week. (Source: WBTV)

Happy Halloween!

Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

