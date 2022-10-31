PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
PHOTOS: Halloween comes to Novant Health Hemby Children’s Hospital’s NICU unit

Preemies of the Carolinas created Halloween costumes for the NICU babies at Novant Health Hemby Children's Hospital.(Source: Capturing Hopes)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 5:57 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The NICU babies at Novant Health Hemby Children’s Hospital in Charlotte were ready for Halloween.

The precious preemies were adorned in costumes created by Preemies of the Carolinas. They were dressed up as everything from Captain America to ladybugs to mermaids.

Hemby Children’s Hospital is a level 4 nursery that treats premature and critically-ill newborns.

According to a news release, the hospital’s NICU unit cares for 54 patients at a time and will soon open its expansion of 12 additional beds early next month.

Check out all the adorable Halloween costumes below. Photos courtesy of Capturing Hopes:

Caption

