One injured in shooting in northeast Charlotte’s University City area

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 5:08 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police are investigating an overnight shooting in the University City area in northeast Charlotte.

The shooting happened at the East Village Apartments, which is near University City Boulevard and Mallard Creek Church Road.

According to Medic, one person was taken to the hospital.

A WBTV crew on the scene said the investigation and crime scene tape was centered around a white car at the back of the property.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department crime scene investigators were on the scene taking photographs and collecting evidence.

WBTV is asking police what led to the shooting and whether they have anyone in custody.

