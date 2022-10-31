Masked man in Sponge Bob jacket robbed Salisbury convenience store

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A masked man wearing a brightly colored jacket featuring Sponge Bob and other characters from Nickelodeon children’s shows pulled a gun on a clerk and customer at a convenience store in Salisbury, according to authorities.

Police say the robbery happened at the D Mart, 1600 S. Main St., on Friday at 9:55 p.m. A customer was talking to a clerk when the man came into the store, walked to the cooler to get a drink, then pulled out a handgun, pointing it at the head of the customer and the clerk.

The man is seen on surveillance video throwing a bag at the clerk and telling her to fill it up with cash. The clerk complied and the man left.

Anyone with information is asked to call Salisbury Police at (704) 638-5333, or Crime Stoppers at (866) 639-5245.

