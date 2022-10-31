PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Masked man in Sponge Bob jacket robbed Salisbury convenience store

The man is seen on surveillance video throwing a bag at the clerk and telling her to fill it up with cash.
The robber is seen on video pointing a handgun at a customer and clerk at the store.
The robber is seen on video pointing a handgun at a customer and clerk at the store.(Salisbury Police)
By David Whisenant
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A masked man wearing a brightly colored jacket featuring Sponge Bob and other characters from Nickelodeon children’s shows pulled a gun on a clerk and customer at a convenience store in Salisbury, according to authorities.

Police say the robbery happened at the D Mart, 1600 S. Main St., on Friday at 9:55 p.m. A customer was talking to a clerk when the man came into the store, walked to the cooler to get a drink, then pulled out a handgun, pointing it at the head of the customer and the clerk.

The man is seen on surveillance video throwing a bag at the clerk and telling her to fill it up with cash. The clerk complied and the man left.

Anyone with information is asked to call Salisbury Police at (704) 638-5333, or Crime Stoppers at (866) 639-5245.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Departures begin November 11 and continue select dates through December 23.
Tickets selling fast for the return of The Polar Express train ride to the N.C. Transportation Museum
The driver and two others were injured as a result of the crash.
Five displaced after SUV crashes into mobile home
Two people were arrested after a chase that happened Friday morning in Union County.
911 call about men ‘acting suspiciously’ leads to chase in Union County
Carolina Panthers place kicker Eddy Pineiro (4) reacts after missing an extra point during the...
Kicker woes: Panthers miss game-winning extra point, field goal, lose to Falcons
Two juveniles were injured in a shooting in north Charlotte late Saturday night.
Two juveniles hurt in north Charlotte shooting, police say

Latest News

Emergency responders at the scene of a shooting in Charlottesville. Photo courtesy Eze Amos
North Carolina man charged in connection with fatal Charlottesville shooting
2nd grader saves choking classmate
'He's out true superhero': Upstate second grader saves choking classmate
The Communication Workers of America have partnered with Rufty-Holmes Senior Center, Microsoft,...
Community Resource Fair to be held Tuesday in Salisbury
Wells Fargo team members were on-site Thursday, October 20 volunteering their time on a Habitat...
Wells Fargo donates $80,000 to Habitat Cabarrus to help more families in Cabarrus County access decent, affordable housing