Man sentenced to prison in Stony Point double murder

ALEXANDER CO., N.C. (WBTV) - One of the three people arrested in connection with a double homicide in Alexander County has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

Adam Thomas Morgan was sentenced to 18-23 years in prison – with credit for time served – for his role in the deaths of Chad Lee Kennedy and Mark Jefferson Furey.

The two men were found dead in a home in Stony Point. Neighbors in the area reported hearing knocking on their door or light tapping on their windows the night of the murders.

Morgan and Robert Bryan Hoover and were originally charged with two counts each of first-degree murder.

Brandy Lynn Miller was charged with two counts of accessory after the fact at the time.

Morgan has been at the Alexander County Detention Center since his arrest in March 2019.

