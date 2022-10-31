PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Man sentenced to prison in Stony Point double murder

He originally was charged with two counts of first-degree murder.
According to the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office, officials are seeking information on the location of 20-year-old Adam Thomas Morgan.(Alexander County Sheriff's Office (custom credit))
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ALEXANDER CO., N.C. (WBTV) - One of the three people arrested in connection with a double homicide in Alexander County has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

Adam Thomas Morgan was sentenced to 18-23 years in prison – with credit for time served – for his role in the deaths of Chad Lee Kennedy and Mark Jefferson Furey.

[Trio charged in deaths of two men found in Alexander Co. home]

The two men were found dead in a home in Stony Point. Neighbors in the area reported hearing knocking on their door or light tapping on their windows the night of the murders.

Morgan and Robert Bryan Hoover and were originally charged with two counts each of first-degree murder.

Brandy Lynn Miller was charged with two counts of accessory after the fact at the time.

Morgan has been at the Alexander County Detention Center since his arrest in March 2019.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

