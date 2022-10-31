'He's out true superhero': Upstate second grader saves choking classmate

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Greenville County second grader is being called a hero after jumping into action to save a classmate.

What started off as a normal day at Sterling Elementary School quickly took a left when 8-year-old Malaya Johnson was gasping for air after she began to choke.

“I was choking on an orange and thought no one was going to help me,” said Malaya. “I was thinking I was going to pass out.”

Kyan noticed his classmate Malaya was choking and said he has seen people on TV pat their back when choking so that’s what he did to help his classmate.

The students’ teacher, Ebony Nye, saw what was happening and ran over to help.

Together the two were able to get the orange to come.

“If it weren’t for Kyan, Malaya could have sat there for much longer before anyone even noticed to help and who knows, we could have had different results,” said the students’ teacher. “Kyan’s our true superhero.”

Kyan is receiving the school’s superhero award for his quick thinking and bravery.

