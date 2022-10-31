PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Gastonia man arrested after weekend shooting inside car

Officers are still investigating what led up to the shooting.
Malik Abdur Rahman Prince
Malik Abdur Rahman Prince(Gastonia Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - A Gastonia man was arrested for attempted murder after officers say he shot a man he was riding in a car with.

Officers with the Gastonia Police Department say Malik Abdur Rahman Prince, 36, was in the right rear passenger seat of a car when he shot at another man in the front passenger seat around 4:30 a.m. Saturday at Broad Street and East Long Avenue.

The man shot was airlifted to an area hospital for life-threatening injuries.

[Man injured after shooting inside vehicle at Gaston County intersection, police say]

The driver was not hurt.

Prince ran out of the car after the shooting and was arrested a short time later. He was charged with attempted first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill or seriously injure.

Prince is being held without bond.

WBTV has the latest news here:

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Departures begin November 11 and continue select dates through December 23.
Tickets selling fast for the return of The Polar Express train ride to the N.C. Transportation Museum
The driver and two others were injured as a result of the crash.
Five displaced after SUV crashes into mobile home
Two people were arrested after a chase that happened Friday morning in Union County.
911 call about men ‘acting suspiciously’ leads to chase in Union County
Carolina Panthers place kicker Eddy Pineiro (4) reacts after missing an extra point during the...
Kicker woes: Panthers miss game-winning extra point, field goal, lose to Falcons
Two juveniles were injured in a shooting in north Charlotte late Saturday night.
Two juveniles hurt in north Charlotte shooting, police say

Latest News

Caitlan Reese Killian married her partner Andrew while undergoing cancer treatment.
‘A lot of grief’: Breast cancer impacts number of women under age 40
Health officials are urging residents to get their flu vaccine as flu cases continue rising.
S.C. child dies from the flu, first pediatric flu-related death of the season
Cindy Smith experienced hearth health complications due to her treatment for breast cancer.
Rare breast cancer cases can affect heart health
Emergency responders at the scene of a shooting in Charlottesville. Photo courtesy Eze Amos
North Carolina man charged in connection with fatal Charlottesville shooting