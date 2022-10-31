Gastonia man arrested after weekend shooting inside car

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - A Gastonia man was arrested for attempted murder after officers say he shot a man he was riding in a car with.

Officers with the Gastonia Police Department say Malik Abdur Rahman Prince, 36, was in the right rear passenger seat of a car when he shot at another man in the front passenger seat around 4:30 a.m. Saturday at Broad Street and East Long Avenue.

The man shot was airlifted to an area hospital for life-threatening injuries.

The driver was not hurt.

Prince ran out of the car after the shooting and was arrested a short time later. He was charged with attempted first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill or seriously injure.

Prince is being held without bond.

