First Alert Weather Day: Rain possible for trick-or-treating

There may even be a few thunderstorms around late this afternoon and evening, especially in the south/east sections.
There may even be a few thunderstorms around late this afternoon and evening, especially in the south/east sections.
By Al Conklin
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 7:32 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today is a First Alert Weather Day. It is not going to rain all day, but there will be a risk of rain all day long. Lots of clouds and patchy fog too.

  • First Alert Weather Day: Scattered showers & thunderstorms
  • Rest of the week: Clouds and sun, warmer temperatures
  • Weekend: Stays warm, probably stays quiet

There may even be a few thunderstorms around late this afternoon and evening, especially in the south/east sections.

Afternoon temperatures will range from the chilly 50s in the mountains to the lower 60s in the foothills to the upper 60s in the Piedmont to the lower 70s in the Pee Dee River Valley. Temperatures overnight will be in the 50s as the rain slowly pulls away.

Tuesday will start damp and cool with clouds and fog, but the afternoon should bring a mixture of clouds and sunshine along with warmer temperatures in the middle 70s.

On Wednesday, a stray shower will be possible in a few neighborhoods. Otherwise, afternoon readings will back down a little to the lower 70s. Thursday and Friday will be mostly sunny with highs holding in the lower 70s and afternoon readings well into the 70s are anticipated this weekend.

Tropical Update: Potential Tropical Cyclone 15 has formed southwest of Jamaica. Tropical Storm Watches have been issued for Jamaica and the Cayman Islands. It is highly probable that this system will become a tropical depression or storm in the next day or two.

Be safe on the roads today and tonight!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

