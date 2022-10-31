First Alert Weather Day continues through the Tuesday morning commute

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Scattered rain and a few storms will be possible through early tonight, with patchy dense fog developing into Tuesday morning. Use extra caution for the Tuesday morning commute, as lower visibilities are expected. Warmer temperatures develop for the week ahead.

Overnight: Rain showers taper off, with patchy dense fog developing.

Tuesday Afternoon: High temperatures get back into the 70s across the piedmont.

Isolated rain possible for midweek and the weekend, yet overall drier weather.

Have your WBTV First Alert Weather app and rain gear if you are heading out this evening, as scattered rain and a few storms will be possible through early tonight. Patchy dense fog will be possible overnight into the Tuesday morning commute, so use extra caution traveling. Overnight low temperatures will cool into the upper 50s for the piedmont, and upper 40s for the mountains.

Tuesday Forecast (WBTV)

Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy for Tuesday afternoon, with afternoon high temperatures warming into the mid-70s for the piedmont, and lower 60s in the mountains.

A stray shower will be possible for Wednesday, with mostly cloudy skies, and afternoon high temperatures in the lower 70s for the piedmont, and lower 60s in the mountains.

More sunshine and pleasant weather develops for the end of the work week, with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies for Thursday and Friday, with afternoon high temperatures in the lower 70s for the piedmont, and lower 60s for the mountains.

The weekend will feature a few isolated rain showers, with afternoon high temperatures warming into the mid to upper 70s for the piedmont, and mid-60s for the mountains.

A few rain showers may develop for early next week, as we approach Election Day Tuesday, with high temperatures expected to stay in the 70s.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts, check radar, see updated tropical tracks, and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Stay safe if you are heading outside for Halloween activities!

Meteorologist Jason Myers

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.