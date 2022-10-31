Families brace for rainy weather this Halloween

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As we creep closer to Halloween, so does the possibility of rain and storms.

Come Monday, WBTV meteorologist Elissia Wilson says to watch out for inclement weather.

Some families said this will change their Halloween plans.

Also Read: Halloween rain? Chances for a wet Monday before gradual clearing throughout week

“Trying to get as much stuff done just in case nothing can happen tomorrow,” said Jared Whitehead, a father at a ‘trunk or treat’ at Laurel Baptist Church in Charlotte Sunday.

Others insist, they’ll be trick or treating no matter what.

“I already told them rain, sun or shine, that’s our favorite tradition,” said Tia Nesbit.

“We’ll bring our raincoats and our umbrellas!” added her daughter.

Download the WBTV Weather App for the latest updates

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.