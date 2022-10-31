PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Courts hear arguments in affirmative action case

UNC Campus (PRNewsfoto/2U, Inc.)
UNC Campus (PRNewsfoto/2U, Inc.)
By Courtney Cole and WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (WBTV) - Today was the first day of oral arguments in the case to decide whether affirmative action should be overruled, and race not be considered in college admissions.

Multiple landmark Supreme Court cases, including The University of California Regent versus Bakke, ruled that race can be used as a factor in college admissions, but it cannot be the only factor or used to set a quota for the number of minority students.

[Related: Supreme Court justices raise doubts on race-conscious college admissions]

The plaintiff, Edward Blum, said that he believes that affirmative action has led to discrimination against Asian American students and that race should not be a factor in college admissions.

He is challenging the admissions policies at the University of North Carolina and Harvard University.

“It is our hope that colleges will lower the bar a little bit for kids from disadvantaged backgrounds, that makes college admissions much fairer, and that I think is what the American Civil Rights idea is all about,” said Blum.

