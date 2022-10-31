PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
COSTUMES: 9 of the best Halloween photos sent to WBTV so far

Costume contest! Who do you think is best dressed this Halloween?
9 of the best Halloween costumes sent to WBTV so far
9 of the best Halloween costumes sent to WBTV so far(WBTV)
By Matthew Chandler
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Happy Halloween! The big day is here and plenty of our viewers have sent photos to WBTV showing that not all costumes have to be spooky! It’s about having a good time. So, make that last-minute trick-or-treat bag and join in on the fun!

Share your costume photos with WBTV and we could share them with the rest of our viewers. Easily upload your photos through the WBTV First Alert Weather app! What about the Halloween forecast? Here’s the latest.

Let’s kick this round of costumes and celebrations off with this photo of baby Lucy. Already wise beyond her years, tbh.

“Lucy’s 1st Halloween.”

Thanks for sharing, Lynn Spence!

Next, check out this delightful inflatable bovine. Thanks for sharing, Crystal Morgan!

My Daughter wanted to be an Inflatable cow 💕”

Follow your dreams.

Check out Teddy, a real costume CHAMP! You win this round, pal.

“This is Teddy our 17-year-old ‘Champ!’🥰

Thanks for sharing, KaryAnn Curtis.

Nothing scary to see here! Just a job well done by Erica Eaves who is celebrating Halloween as a scarecrow.

Up next, this Lego firefighter is getting the job done! One brick at a time... Happy Halloween, Maxwell!

Who needs to buy a costume when you can use a pumpkin? Big smiles included.

“Happy Halloween with my Grandchildren”

Thanks for sharing your photo with us, Sharon Jones!

“Now you see him, now you don’t” and a costume that was meant to be cheesy! Thanks for sharing these photos of your kiddos, Olivia Strange.

“Parker the invisible man and his little sister Aaliyah a bowl of macaroni!”

Parker the invisible man and his little sister Aaliyah a bowl of macaroni!
Parker the invisible man and his little sister Aaliyah a bowl of macaroni!(WBTV / Olivia Strange)
And finally, this adorable rare unicorn sighting captured by Chesca Molinaris.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

