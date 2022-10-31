PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Cormac Roth, musician and actor Tim Roth’s son, dies at 25

FILE - Tim Roth, left, and his son Cormac Roth appear at the premiere of the film "Bergman...
FILE - Tim Roth, left, and his son Cormac Roth appear at the premiere of the film "Bergman Island" at the 74th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, on July 11, 2021. Cormac Roth, a musician and son of actor Tim Roth, died Oct. 16, 2022 after a battle with cancer, the family announced Monday. He was 25.(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cormac Roth, a musician and son of actor Tim Roth, has died at 25 after a battle with cancer, the family announced Monday.

Roth “died peacefully in the arms of his family who loved and adored him” on Oct. 16, the family said in a statement, adding that “he maintained his wicked wit and humor” to the end.

“The grief comes in waves, as do the tears and laughter, when we think of that beautiful boy across the 25 years and 10 months that we knew him,” the family said. “An irrepressible and joyful and wild and wonderful child. Only recently a man. We love him. We will carry him with us wherever we go.”

A graduate of Bennington College, Roth was a guitarist, composer and producer. He revealed on his Instagram account that he had been diagnosed with stage 3 germ cell cancer in November 2021.

“It has taken away half of my hearing, 60 pounds of weight, my confidence, and will continue its murderous path until I can manage to stop it some how, and kill it,” he wrote. “But it hasn’t taken away my will to survive, or my love of making music. It hasn’t taken me down yet.”

He urged everyone to see their doctors.

His father is the star of such films as “Reservoir Dogs,” “Pulp Fiction” and “The Incredible Hulk.”

Cormac Roth is survived by his parents, Tim and Nikki Roth, and his brother, Hunter Roth.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Departures begin November 11 and continue select dates through December 23.
Tickets selling fast for the return of The Polar Express train ride to the N.C. Transportation Museum
The driver and two others were injured as a result of the crash.
Five displaced after SUV crashes into mobile home
Two people were arrested after a chase that happened Friday morning in Union County.
911 call about men ‘acting suspiciously’ leads to chase in Union County
Carolina Panthers place kicker Eddy Pineiro (4) reacts after missing an extra point during the...
Kicker woes: Panthers miss game-winning extra point, field goal, lose to Falcons
Two juveniles were injured in a shooting in north Charlotte late Saturday night.
Two juveniles hurt in north Charlotte shooting, police say

Latest News

White students are just over 40% of Harvard’s freshman class, the school said. The class also...
Supreme Court takes up race-conscious college admissions
Some Instagram users reported seeing a message that they were locked out but were still able to...
Instagram trying to reconnect users locked out of accounts
This image from video shows the commotion outside a hospital where victims of a cable bridge...
Nine arrested after bridge collapses in India, killing 134
Officer Logan Medlock, 26, leaves behind a wife and a 5-year-old son.
Officer killed in crash; driver charged with murder
President Joe Biden speaks during the Pennsylvania Democratic Party's 3rd Annual Independence...
AP source: Biden to float windfall tax on energy producers