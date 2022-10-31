Community Resource Fair to be held Tuesday in Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Get Connected, a community resource fair will be held on Tuesday in Salisbury at the Salisbury Civic Center.

The Communication Workers of America have partnered with Rufty-Holmes Senior Center, Microsoft, and the Salisbury Housing Authority to have a resource fair for the ACP program from 3-7pm.

The Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) program helps families without the ability to afford internet services.

Affordable Connectivity Program benefit options:

-Up to $30/month discount for internet service

-And/or a one-time discount of up to $100 for a laptop, desktop computer, or tablet purchased through a participating provider

Who is eligible for low or no-cost internet? If someone in your household receives a government benefit such as: SNAP (food stamps) Free or reduced lunch Medicaid Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) Supplemental Security Income (SSI) Federal Public Housing Assistance (FPHA) Received a Federal Pell Grant in the current award year.

The Affordable Connectivity Program is a U.S. government program run by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to help income-insecure households pay for internet service and connected devices like a laptop or tablet. For program details and eligibility requirements, visit: https://www.affordableconnectivity.gov

The community resource fair will include a school supply giveaway, kid zone and more. Receive in-person support to sign up for low or no-cost internet service.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.