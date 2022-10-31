PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Community Resource Fair to be held Tuesday in Salisbury

ACP program helps families to afford internet access
The Communication Workers of America have partnered with Rufty-Holmes Senior Center, Microsoft,...
The Communication Workers of America have partnered with Rufty-Holmes Senior Center, Microsoft, and the Salisbury Housing Authority to have a resource fair for the ACP program at the Salisbury Civic Center.(Submitted photo)
By David Whisenant
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 6:58 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Get Connected, a community resource fair will be held on Tuesday in Salisbury at the Salisbury Civic Center.

The Communication Workers of America have partnered with Rufty-Holmes Senior Center, Microsoft, and the Salisbury Housing Authority to have a resource fair for the ACP program from 3-7pm.

The Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) program helps families without the ability to afford internet services.

Affordable Connectivity Program benefit options:

-Up to $30/month discount for internet service

-And/or a one-time discount of up to $100 for a laptop, desktop computer, or tablet purchased through a participating provider

Who is eligible for low or no-cost internet? If someone in your household receives a government benefit such as: SNAP (food stamps) Free or reduced lunch Medicaid Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) Supplemental Security Income (SSI) Federal Public Housing Assistance (FPHA) Received a Federal Pell Grant in the current award year.

The Affordable Connectivity Program is a U.S. government program run by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to help income-insecure households pay for internet service and connected devices like a laptop or tablet. For program details and eligibility requirements, visit: https://www.affordableconnectivity.gov

The community resource fair will include a school supply giveaway, kid zone and more. Receive in-person support to sign up for low or no-cost internet service.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Departures begin November 11 and continue select dates through December 23.
Tickets selling fast for the return of The Polar Express train ride to the N.C. Transportation Museum
The driver and two others were injured as a result of the crash.
Five displaced after car crashes into mobile home
Two people were arrested after a chase that happened Friday morning in Union County.
911 call about men ‘acting suspiciously’ leads to chase in Union County
Carolina Panthers place kicker Eddy Pineiro (4) reacts after missing an extra point during the...
Kicker woes: Panthers miss game-winning extra point, field goal, lose to Falcons
Two juveniles were injured in a shooting in north Charlotte late Saturday night.
Two juveniles hurt in north Charlotte shooting, police say

Latest News

Wells Fargo team members were on-site Thursday, October 20 volunteering their time on a Habitat...
Wells Fargo donates $80,000 to Habitat Cabarrus to help more families in Cabarrus County access decent, affordable housing
This year, Mayor Bill Dusch and City Manager Lloyd Payne commemorated the event with the...
Concord celebrates Arbor Day with planting of trees at the new ClearWater Ceramics Center
The grant funds will be used for two major road projects.
Harrisburg secures largest grant funding in town history
Preemies of the Carolinas created Halloween costumes for the NICU babies at Novant Health Hemby...
PHOTOS: Halloween comes to Novant Health Hemby Children’s Hospital’s NICU unit