Charlotte gas prices drop 10 cents over past week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The average price of a gallon of regular gas in Charlotte fell 10 cents over the last week, sitting at $3.41 as of Monday, officials said.

That’s according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 665 stations.

The price is 17 cents higher than the previous nine-year high of $3.24 a gallon on Oct. 31, 2013.

Gas prices in Charlotte are 4.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand at 23.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, GasBuddy analysts said. The cheapest station in the city is $3 per gallon as of Oct. 30 while the most expensive is $4.69 a gallon, a difference of $1.69 per gallon.

In North Carolina, the average price of a gallon of gas was $3.36, down 5.6 cents from last week’s $3.42 a gallon, according to GasBuddy.

The price of diesel has dropped 2.39 cents nationally in the past week and stands at $5.28 per gallon, analysts said. The national average price of gasoline has fallen 4.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.72 a gallon as of Monday, according to GasBuddy.

“For the third consecutive week, we’ve seen the national average price of gasoline decline, and while it’s good news for most regions with a continued drop in prices, the Northeast is bucking the trend and seeing a noticeable jump due to tight supply,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “The national average is closing in on the previous low from September, which was interrupted when refinery issues caused prices to skyrocket in the West and Great Lakes. With those issues addressed, the West has seen prices plummet, including a nearly 90 cent per gallon decline in California in less than a month. Compare that to the Northeast, where prices have jumped some 10 to 25 cents per gallon, demonstrating there’s much regionality to current gasoline price trends. Add in diesel prices that remain high amidst extremely tight supply, and there’s definitely some challenges that lie ahead.”

