Two juveniles hurt in north Charlotte shooting, police say

The shooting happened just off of West Sugar Creek Road late Saturday night.
Two juveniles were injured in a shooting in north Charlotte late Saturday night.
Two juveniles were injured in a shooting in north Charlotte late Saturday night.(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two juveniles were hurt in a shooting late Saturday night in north Charlotte, police said.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), the shooting happened in the 5100 block of Reagan Drive, which is just off of West Sugar Creek Road along I-85.

Medic responded to the scene around 11 p.m.

Police said that neither of the juveniles’ injuries are life-threatening.

An investigation into the incident is active and ongoing.

