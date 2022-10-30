Two juveniles hurt in north Charlotte shooting, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two juveniles were hurt in a shooting late Saturday night in north Charlotte, police said.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), the shooting happened in the 5100 block of Reagan Drive, which is just off of West Sugar Creek Road along I-85.

Medic responded to the scene around 11 p.m.

Police said that neither of the juveniles’ injuries are life-threatening.

An investigation into the incident is active and ongoing.

