Two juveniles hurt in north Charlotte shooting, police say
The shooting happened just off of West Sugar Creek Road late Saturday night.
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two juveniles were hurt in a shooting late Saturday night in north Charlotte, police said.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), the shooting happened in the 5100 block of Reagan Drive, which is just off of West Sugar Creek Road along I-85.
Medic responded to the scene around 11 p.m.
Police said that neither of the juveniles’ injuries are life-threatening.
An investigation into the incident is active and ongoing.
