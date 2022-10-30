PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Oh Mexico. Kannapolis-based Haas F1 Team struggles on Sunday

Verstappen takes record-setting 14th win of the season
AUTODROMO HERMANOS RODRIGUEZ, MEXICO - OCTOBER 30: Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-22 during the...
By David Whisenant
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - History was made at the Mexican Grand Prix on Sunday at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, but it was not a historic day for the Kannapolis-based Haas F1 Team.

Haas drivers Mick Schumacher and Kevin Magnussen finished in p16 and p17 respectively. Both were running at the end of the race.

“Today, our car just didn’t have the speed and therefore we ended up where we ended up. Hopefully Brazil suits our car better and we can get back to where we want to be,” said Team Principal Guenther Steiner.

Red Bull driver World Champion Max Verstappen took a 15 second victory over Mercedes driving Lewis Hamilton and Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez. It was Verstappen’s 14th win of the season, setting a new record for the most wins by one driver in one season.

Schumacher started from 15th place on Pirelli P Zero Red soft tires but relinquished two places on a frantic opening lap before settling into a rhythm at the high-altitude circuit. Schumacher came into the pits on lap 25 for Yellow medium tires and brought his Haas VF-22 home in 16th position.

“We saw in FP3 that once the track gets colder, it seemed that others were performing a bit better than us,” Schumacher said. “We knew the pace was there yesterday but it wasn’t there today, there wasn’t anything wrong with the strategy or anything in that sense. That was our pace and we have to live with it today. I’m sure that in Brazil, things might look very different again.”

Magnussen began the race in 19th on medium tires, having been relegated four places from where he qualified due to an engine change. Magnussen boxed on lap 39, taking on soft tires, and ensured a two-car finish by reaching the checkered flag directly behind his teammate in 17th.

“We just didn’t have good pace today,” Magnussen said. “I had the medium and then soft tire on for the race, which could’ve given us some opportunities, but we were a bit too far off to really do much. There are so many opportunities, we scored points in the last race but today isn’t what we wanted, so we’ll move on to the next one.”

Haas F1 Team holds eighth place in the Constructors’ Championship with 36 points.

Next up is round 21 of the 2022 FIA Formula 1 World Championship is the Brazilian Grand Prix at the Autódromo José Carlos Pace, São Paulo. Qualifying – Friday November 11. Sprint – Saturday November 12. Race – Sunday November 13.

