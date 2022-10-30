PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Local group trying to help those touched by gun violence

“It’s crazy out here. It’s getting worse and worse,” Ebony Woods says.
By Ron Lee
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 9:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An organization founded after tragedy reaching out to a community stricken by violence. The group Pain into Purpose is holding their annual neighborhood meeting for with food, fellowship, and healing for families who have lost loved ones to gun crimes.

Ebony Woods is no stranger to the pain inflicted by senseless violence. Her baby’s father was killed after being shot during a robbery years ago.

“It was very heartbreaking and touching,” Woods said.

A son growing up without his father. Families devastated. Some may have given up hope.

“There’s always hope. I know I have hope,” Woods told WBTV’s, Ron Lee.

Instead of turning her pain inward, she looked outward starting an organization to help others going through the same journey she is.

“I decided I wanted to help other families because it was pretty rough.”

Woods founded the group Pain into Purpose. An organization dedicated to supporting those left behind after someone uses a gun against someone they care about.

“With the help of the community and the different events, it helps the emotions. To let them know that somebody still cares,” Woods said.

One of those events, is the annual neighborhood festival at the West Charlotte Recreation Center being held Sunday at 1 p.m. There, over a hundred people are expected to share food, laughter, and memories of those they lost.

“She has been through a lot.”

Robin Woods is Ebony’s mother. She’s seen her daughter grow through this terrible time but says the work she does is invaluable to those in need.

“We’ve had hearts pouring out, hearts bleeding. But still talking about it and still ending up with a smile,” Wood’s mother said.

Donations keep pouring in from local businesses to community members. All wanting to help. All wanting to stop the violence.

“That gives me that extra push you know to keep pushing and keep doing what I’m doing. Because somebody got to be out here to try and make a difference,” Woods said.

At the end of the night, they’ll have a memorial balloon release to honor those no longer with us. Woods says there’s never a shortage of tears during the ceremony.

Also: Family shares impact of gun violence after losing 2 cousins in a shooting

